UBS Group Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$54.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$54.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.44.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.73 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.01. 3,120,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$40.36 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$97.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

