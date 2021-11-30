UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

