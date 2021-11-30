Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,100 ($40.50). The company had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,204.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,771.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

