Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultragate has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $36,147.60 and $126.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00055061 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,651,340 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.