UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,529 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,017,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30.

