UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,529 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,017,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.