UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.