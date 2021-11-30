UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,757,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

