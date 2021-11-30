UMA Financial Services Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.