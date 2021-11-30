UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 950 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

