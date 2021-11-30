UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

