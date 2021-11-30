UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,901,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up about 10.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $474,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $286,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

