UMB Bank N A MO Has $21.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 315,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 67,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

