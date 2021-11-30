UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

