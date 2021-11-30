UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 2,351 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average is $294.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

