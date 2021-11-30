UMB Bank N A MO Sells 81,815 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,815 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

