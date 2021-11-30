Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

UNIEF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

