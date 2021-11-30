UniCrypt (UNCX) Hits Market Cap of $25.35 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $25.35 million and $1.99 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $917.35 or 0.01600087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00315155 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010502 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00224416 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,636 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

