Unilever (NYSE:UL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.15

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 207058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

