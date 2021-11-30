Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unisys were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.