United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
