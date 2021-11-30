United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

