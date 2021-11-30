United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
