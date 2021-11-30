United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

