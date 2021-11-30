UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.75-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.04 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $445.27. The stock had a trading volume of 108,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

