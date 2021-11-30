UnMarshal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

