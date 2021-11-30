UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $6.07

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.25. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 17,622 shares.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,512,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.