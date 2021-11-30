Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.11. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 87,692 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

