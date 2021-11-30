Urban One (UONE) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Urban One to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Urban One Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urban One and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Urban One’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Urban One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Urban One has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban One and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million -$8.11 million 4.60 Urban One Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.51

Urban One’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urban One. Urban One is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Urban One beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

