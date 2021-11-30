V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.
