Vabble Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $617,839.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

