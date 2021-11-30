Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 173.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.