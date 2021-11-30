Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $75,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.