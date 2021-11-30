Validity Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Validity has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $7.18 or 0.00012428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.61 or 0.00762891 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,453,600 coins and its circulating supply is 4,450,311 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.