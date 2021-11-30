Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Increased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 5,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

