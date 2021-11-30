Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98.

In related news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

