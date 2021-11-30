Vanguard Group Inc. Has $196,000 Holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

