Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

