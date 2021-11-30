Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

SOS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. SOS Limited has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

