Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 18,900 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxbridge Re were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

