Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GLTO opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

