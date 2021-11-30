Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

