Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Boosted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

