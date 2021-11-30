Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.39 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

