Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

