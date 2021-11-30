Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 368.0% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 368.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $189.05 and a one year high of $247.55.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.