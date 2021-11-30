Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 368.0% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 368.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $189.05 and a one year high of $247.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.
