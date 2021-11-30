Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the October 31st total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

