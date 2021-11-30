Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $62.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

