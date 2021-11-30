Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

