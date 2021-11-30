Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Clarius Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

