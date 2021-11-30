Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 3.3%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.82. 6,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 245,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAPO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $573.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

