Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,528. Vectrus has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vectrus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.