Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $59,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.34. 4,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.